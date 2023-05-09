CM KCR lays foundation for HKM Heritage Tower, announces Rs 25-crore donation

Hyderabad: Emphasising the need for a peaceful society in securing the future of the nation, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao affirmed that the State government will provide unwavering support and assistance to all individuals and organisations who espouse peaceful, devotional practices and strive towards the attainment of universal harmony.



Chief Minister KCR laid the foundation stone for the upcoming Hare Krishna Heritage tower on Monday at Kokapet, Narsingi, and assured HKM a donation of Rs 25 crore as assistance from State government for the construction of the temple.

The tower is poised to become the pride of Telangana. It will play an important role in tapping the cultural tourism potential of the region. This project will also contribute to the socio-economic development of the surrounding communities through various welfare initiatives.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR said, “We strongly believe that a peaceful society is must for the future of the nation and universe. If you want have peace, it can be derived from prayers at temples and other religious structures.” The upcoming tower should serve the society in both devotional and social ways, he added.

“No preacher has told the community to be violent, definitely not in Hinduism and Lord Krishna. But due to their ignorance, people with their false interpretations are creating troubles in the society,” he said.

Referring to Rahul Sankrityan’s literary work, Volga to Ganga, KCR observed that it exemplified the aforementioned sentiment and that the Vedic culture and Upanishads contain profound teachings that, if properly comprehended, hold the potential to convey profound messages to humanity on a global scale.

The Hare Krishna Movement is undoubtedly rendering a commendable service to society, particularly through its collaboration with the Telangana Government through the Akshaya Patra Foundation. KCR expressed his appreciation for the Foundation’s Annapurna Centres which has been enthusiastically received as it serves hot, wholesome, and sanitary meals to individuals across various strata, from school children to IT professionals.

ISKCON Bengaluru president Madhu Pandit Das hailed the CM for his vision in economic and spiritual growth in Telangana. He said, “This initiative is our humble tribute to his divine grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, founder-acharya of the HKM worldwide.”

Sri Madhu Pandit Dasa, Chairman, Hare Krishna Movement (HKM) and Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, President HKM and a host of other dignitaries were present at the grand ceremony.

Key Features of Tower

Will showcase Telangana heritage with Kakatiya, Chalukya, Dravidian and other ancient styles Cost of project is Rs 200 crore and expected to be completed by 2028 Will house temples of Sri Radha Krishna and Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Latest technology like Hologram, laser projection to attract visitors Other amenities include museum, library, multi vision theatre and other halls for the spiritual and cultural education