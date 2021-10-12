CM KCR makes aerial survey of Mallannasagar reservoir

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday conducted aerial survey of the largest Mallannasagar reservoir in the State which is under construction in Siddipet district. He took stock of the progress in the project work and asked officials to complete it at the earliest.

The reservoir, with 50 tmcft capacity, under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is set to be inaugurated soon. It irrigates 1.25 lakh acres in old Medak and Nalgonda districts and would be functional next month. The Mallannasagar pump house has eight machines with 43 mw capacity. The water discharge capacity is 248.500 cusecs. More than 90 per cent of work has been completed; rest of construction is progressing.

The reservoir will supply water to the Baswapur reservoir which irrigates drought-hit parts in old Nalgonda district. Water from the reservoir will also be pumped into the Singur reservoir to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs at crisis time.