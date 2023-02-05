CM KCR makes scathing attack on Cong, BJP governments for 75 years

Nanded: Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that many governments have been formed, many leaders have come and gone since the 75 years of Independence Day but today the people were lacking behind fundamental things such as water and electricity power.



Addressing the massive public meeting in Nanded, he informed that Maharashtra records the highest farmers' suicides. He said why the government has forced farmers to commit suicide but they are busy giving long speeches. He said that BRS is the first party that has come out with Ab ki baar-Kisan sarkar. He asked the people to go and discuss with farmers about what I have spoken on this stage regarding them and you know what is truth.

He informed that India is richest than United States of America and also added that if everyone unitedly works then our economic condition will be doubled than USA. He said we have all the resources available with the grace of God and 83 crore acre of land is available and most of which is suitable for farming. He also said that India receives most rainfall when compared with other countries.

He alleged that since 75 years of Independence, it is congress who has ruled for 54 years and BJP for 14 years and these two are only parties should be blamed for water wastage in the country as they did not take any measures to store and use it for the people.

He said that it is weird in case of Maharashtra as many rivers flow from the State but the people here still face scarce of water.

He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make in India" has turned to be "Joke in India" as many China bazaars have been set up in parts of the country from where the people are purchasing the diyas, crackers, kite manjhas etc so where is word Make in India in that.

He recalled that eight years ago, Telangana situation or condition was way for worse than Maharashtra where we did not have water to drink, no employment, no power and after rigorous hard work, now Telangana is performing well and every farmer is getting benefitted from the schemes implemented by the Telangana government. He said if any farmer dies even a natural death, the government makes sure to give 5 lakh rupees check to the bereaved family. He said every farmer and every person is happy with the way the government is performing. He said nothing will happen if the people gets provoked by party, religion, caste and fight among each other. He said it is possible to develop Maharashtra if a new born state Telangana can be developed.