CM KCR orders probe in another case filed at Eatala Rajender's family

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ordered a probe against the fresh complaint lodged against Eatala Rajender's son in the land encroachment case. The complainant, Mahesh, a native of Ravalkol of Medchal mandal filed a complaint stating that his land was encroached and urged the Chief Minister to do justice for him.



Responding to Mahesh's complaint, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and ordered officials of revenue and Anti Corruption Bureau to submit a report after a comprehensive investigation.



Mahesh wrote a letter to the Chief Minister alleging that Rajender's son Nitin Reddy had encroached his land of about 10.11 acres using forged documents. He also appealed to the government to help in restoring his hereditary property to him.

