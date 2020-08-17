CM KCR pats Transco, Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao for non-stop power supply during rains

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday congratulated the Transco, Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao and his staff for ensuing continuous power supply in the State without any break even during the calamity and also making sure the power grid does not fail.

The Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao had a special review on the power situation here on Monday. CMD Prabhakar Rao explained about the power generation and also the supply in the State. He said that though the electricity department faced problems due to heavy rains and flood situation, there was no problem with regard to power supply anywhere.

He informed that in Karimnagar seven heavy towers with a capacity of 220 KV were washed away due to heavy floods. In Warangal two 33 KV Substations at two places were submerged in water.

"We have stopped power supply to 54 villages under the SPDCL limits as the villages were submerged in water. Power supply was also disconnected as a precaution to 248 distributor transformers, 159 in SPDCL limits, 89 in NPDCL limits," said Rao.

Since there are heavy flows of water in projects such as Upper Jurala, Lower Jurala, Srisailam, Nagarjuna Sagar, 1200 MW of Hydro electric power was generated. "Since there is a fall in power demand in the state, we have decreased the power generation at KTPC, Singareni, KTPP Plants," explained Prabhakar Rao.

The CMD informed that this year the peak demand registered was 13,168 MW, which is the highest so far and it never happened even during the undivided Andhra Pradesh. But the demand fell to 4,200 MW during the current rainy season.

When such a situation arises, the Grid breaks down. However, the electricity organisations in Telangana State have prevented such a disaster, which was appreciated the Chief Minister. Earlier, Prabhaker Rao reviewed the power situation in the State with the Transco and Genco officials.

He appealed to the public to alert electricity staff when they spot damaged power lines hanging on buildings or lying on roads, if rainwater inundated apartment cellars, voltage fluctuations etc. Also, control rooms with helplines ( 1912 and 100) were established and people were told to call these numbers for any complaints.