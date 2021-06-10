CM KCR pays homage to Surender Reddy

Nizamabad: Telangana Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the district administration to be vigilant to prevent the spread of the epidemic due to the change of seasons. On Wednesday, CM KCR laid a wreath at the Surender Reddy statue at Velpur Cross Road.

The CM recalled the services rendered by the late Vemula Surender Reddy to the party as the State president of the TRS farmer wing for the development of farmers.

He then had a brief discussion with State Roads and Buildings and Assembly Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Redda at the Armor MLA Camp office for a while.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister KCR went to Regunta village in Metpalli Mandal to visit Whip Balka Suman and consoled him. On the way back, he stopped at a crossroads in Velpoor.

CM KCR then went to the Armor MLA camp office and spent about two and a half hours there. There he met Minister Prashant Reddy, MLA Jeevan Reddy and Collector C Narayana Reddy spoke to other irrigation officials.

On his way back to Hyderabad, the chief minister was accompanied by MP Santosh Rao, MLC Subhashan Reddy and others.