CM KCR pays rich tributes to Ambedkar

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna and Constitution maker Dr B R Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary on Wednesday.

The CM said that the efforts put in by Ambedkar to make the country secular (with no caste bias), democratic republic are highly laudable.

He recalled the great services rendered by Ambedkar and it was due to the latter's foresight that the formation of Telangana state happened Constitutionally.

KCR said that the State Government is implementing several schemes and programmes for the welfare and development of the oppressed classes taking inspiration from Ambedkar.

For the development of Dalits based on their population figures a Special Development Fund is created through the SC Sub Plan Act.

Under the Act, the funds, which are not spent in a financial year, are transferred to the next year without diverting them to other departments.

The CM recalled that the TS Pride programmes for the entrepreneurs among the Dalits had been getting good response and results.

He said that the State Government was providing funds at 25 paisa interest rate for the Dalit industrialists to set up Food Processing Units.

Dalits were given reservation in the works taken up in the Market Yards. The residential educational institutions were exclusively set up for SCs and STs as the government felt that education is key for these sections.

In these institutions, besides quality education, skill development and special training is also given in the allied fields.

Under Videsh Vidya Nidhi, students from these communities were also provided financial support to pursue their studies abroad.

KCR said the government is making efforts to encourage inter-caste marriages to pave way for a casteless society in the State.