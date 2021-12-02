CM KCR pays visit to Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan's residence
Highlights
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday paid a visit to Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy's residence and offered floral tributes to the MLA's father Venkatrami Reddy's portrait.
He consoled the MLA and family members on the loss of Venkatramii Reddy. The CM was accompanied by ministers Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud and other TRS MLAs. Venkatrami Reddy passed away on November 11 due to prolonged illness.
