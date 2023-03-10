CM KCR releases CPRO’s book on ‘Genesis and Evolution of BRS’

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday released a book 'Genesis and Evolution of Bharat Rashtra Samithi' authored by Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) to CM Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao.

This is the first of its kind book in English, which is a thought-provoking interpretation of the need, concept, and evolution of BRS and, in the process, makes the reader deeply understand the contemporary political, economic, and social scenario prevailing in the country. The book is published by Juluru Gowri Shankar, Chairman, Telangana Sahitya Academy. On this occasion, CM complemented the author and publisher.

In his book, the author narrates and discusses various aspects of BRS Chief KCR's thought process right from day one of conceiving the idea at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on March 3 2018, advocating for the need of a sea change in the country's political scenario, till KCR for the first time explicitly revealing BRS national agenda, drawing broad contours of party's national blueprint, for what he put it as a qualitative change in national politics and to develop the country into an economic superpower of the world at Nanded on February 5 this year.

Thus, it covers the genesis and evolution of BRS during the past five years. The book is also an effort of documentation of developments in a lucid way the reader finds very useful either to read casually or research on various aspects pertaining to BRS.