CM KCR running govt as per aspirations of people: Jagadish

Suryapet: Minister G.Jagadish Reddy on Monday stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's aspiration is to make Dalits self-sufficient and to bring light in their lives.

The Minister handed over benefits of Dalit Bandu scheme to beneficiaries at Tuljaraopet village of Chivemla mandal and had lunch with the beneficiaries after handing over the units to them.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao running the government according to the aspirations of the people of the State and added that Dalit Bandu is also part of the aspiration of people.

He advised beneficiaries to develop in such a way that they become decision makers of the society by improving their financial status. Jagadish handed over dairy and sheep units, tractors, Tata and Ashok Leyland vehicles to the beneficiaries.

He advised the dairy beneficiaries to pay attention to the feed of cattle and suggested the vehicles beneficiaries to follow the safety rules while driving.

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, MPP Daravath Kumari, ZPTC Sanjeev Naik and officials Sridhar Goud and Ranga Rao participated in the programme.

Meanwhile , He handed over Rs 51 lakhs worth Kalyanalaxmi cheques to 51 beneficiaries of various villages of chivemla mandal.

So also , he participated in unveiling the statue of comrade , Telangana armed struggle ace leader , Bhimreddy Narasimha Reddy in Suryapet town.