CM KCR sets one-year deadline for new Telangana Secretariat

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao sets a deadline to complete the construction of new Secretariat in 12 month.

The Telangana government has finalised action plan and constituted 6 special official working teams.

The contract agency will also create special teams to take up works round the clock and complete the same in a time bound manner.

State R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Thursday conducted a high level meeting with the department officials and the agency representatives to finalise the action plan for the execution of the works.

The Minister said that he will visit the site every week and review the progress in the works. Required mechanical, electrical, architecture and field engineers will be the part of the special teams.