CM KCR spent thousands of crores to win in Huzurabad: Eatala Rajender

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has spent around Rs 150 crore so far in Huzurabad constituency, said Eatala Rajender.



Speaking to the media after getting discharged from the hospital, Eatala said all the revolutionary leaders are fading away with the malevolent being surfaced. "The government is giving importance to those pelting stones at the agitators during Manukota 'Odarpu Yatra' by giving an MLC seat. The Chief Minister has spent thousands of crores to win Huzurabad election. So far, he spent Rs 150 crore in Huzurabad," Eatala said.



He further demanded the government to distribute Rs 10 lakh for each dalit in the state if the Chief Minister wanted to help the community. "The ruling party is making baseless allegations against him to defeat him in the Huzurabad by-election," the BJP leader added.

