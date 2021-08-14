CM KCR to dangle more sops to lure Huzurabad voters

Hyderabad: In a bid to lure voters, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely announce more sops to the bypoll bound Huzurabad during his visit on August 16. He will attend a public meeting and declare the launch of Dalit Bandhu as pilot project in the constituency.

Before his visit, KCR held a review on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu in his adopted village of Vasalamarri in Yadadri-Bhongir district and also the distribution of benefit to the identified persons. The government had released Rs 500 crore for implementing the scheme in Huzurabad recently.

Official sources said that the Chief Minister discussed the pending development issues in the constituency with Finance minister T Harish Rao, party candidate G Srinivas Yadav and officials. He enquired about the progress of identification of the Aasara pension beneficiaries aged 57 and the total requirement of funds for the Dalit Bandhu in the constituency.

He also reviewed the economic status of farmers availing the Rythu Bandhu scheme in the constituency and the challenges they are facing. The scope of promoting agro-based industries and food-processing units, irrigation facilities and upgradation of medical and health infrastructure in Huzurabad were also discussed in the meeting. The TRS supremo enquired about the party's winning prospects in the by-election with leaders.