CM KCR to hold aerial survey flood-affected areas on Sunday

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar will be conducting an aerial survey of the flood affected areas in the State on Sunday.

The Chief Minister will be commencing the aerial survey from Kadem Narayanreddy project in Nirmal to Bhadrachalam and neighbouring flood affected areas of River Godavari. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will be accompany the Chief Minister.

To this effect, authorities have finalized aerial survey route and other modalities.

Meanwhile, following the instructions of the Chief Minister, Health Minister T Harish Rao is conducting meeting with doctors and health staff of all the hospitals in the flood affected areas of River Godavari to curb the spread of communicable diseases.