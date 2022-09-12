CM KCR to inaugurate Banjara Bhavan soon

Hyderabad: The Tribal building (Banjara Bhavan) located in Banjara Hills will be inaugurated by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with City Mayor Gadwal Vijaylakshmi inspected the works on Sunday and informed that it is likely to be inaugurated on the occasion of 75th Vasant Telangana National Integration Day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor said that the Chief Minister took a special initiative to build Banjara Bhavan so that the tribal culture and traditions can be an inspiration for the future generations. The inauguration will be held marking the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of National Integration Day.

Mayor Vijayalakshmi said that the Bhavan was built in an area of 1.5 acres of land and to enhance the tribal customs and the marketing system of the products made by the tribal. "CM KCR has been allocating funds to all the castes and religions for their social development without hesitating. He has allocated the cost for the construction of the communal buildings as well as allocating the required space and is working hard to preserve the cultural traditions of the castes like no other place in the country," she added.

Mayor said that the government is undertaking similar constructions for tribal buildings in 32 districts across the State including Hyderabad.