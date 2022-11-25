CM KCR to issue podu pattas from Mahabubabad

Mahabubabad: The State Government is likely to initiate distribution of land pattas to the Adivasis practising podu from Mahabubabad very soon, Minister for Tribal Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said. Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, she said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to address a public meeting in Mahabubabad from where he would also launch the distribution of pattas to Adivasis. "CM had shown his commitment towards the upliftment of tribal communities by allotting a medical college to Mahabubabad, a predominantly tribal district. The government sanctioned Rs 560 crore for the medical college and Rs 62.50 crore for the Integrated Collectorate Complex," Rathod said. The CM also increased reservations for tribal communities from 6 per cent to 10 per cent, she added.

Condoling the death of FRO Ch Srinivas Rao, who was allegedly killed by the Gothi Koyas in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on November 22, the minister said that the government will take care of avoiding such incidents in the future. She came down heavily on TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for blaming the government for the killing of FRO. Stating that Gothi Koyas who migrated from Chhattisgarh have no right to claim podu rights, Rathod advised the TPCC chief not to create confusion among the people.