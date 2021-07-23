CM KCR to launch second phase sheep distribution at Jammikunta on July 28

Karimnagar: The second phase of sheep distribution would be launched at Jammikunta on July in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, informed Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries Minister, T Srinivas Yadav.

He along with Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister, Gangula Kamalakar held a preparatory meeting with the district officials for the distribution of sheep to the beneficiaries at Jammikunta town on Thursday.

Srinivas Yadav said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had introduced the sheep distribution programme with Rs 11, 000 crore with an aim to make shepherd community millionaires. The unit cost of the scheme was increased from Rs 1.25 lakhs to Rs 1.75 lakhs this time.

A total of 2, 874 beneficiaries in the constituency have already contributed their share in the form of demand draft for availing the scheme. Another 1, 500 beneficiaries were yet to contribute their share and they should pay their contribution at the earliest to avail the scheme, the Minister said.

The State government also introduced 100 ambulances to offer treatment to the sheep in their fields and a helpline number for the shepherds to dial 1098 for veterinary assistance. The government also established residential schools for the education of their children, Srinivas Yadav said.

Minister Eshwar informed that with the sheep distribution scheme launched four years ago and around 40 lakh sheep were distributed in the first phase and they added up another 40 lakh sheep thus providing regular income to the shepherd community.

Minister Kamalakar said the sheep distribution was a unique scheme in the country wherein the government distributes 20 sheep and a ram to each beneficiary for the economic growth of the community. MLC Mallesh Yadav, MLA Sunke Ravishankar, ZP chairperson K Vijaya, District Collector RV Karnan, Additional Joint Collectors Shyam Prasad Lal and Garima Agarwal and others were present at the meet.