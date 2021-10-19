CM KCR to unveil Yadadri inauguration dates today

Hyderabad: The possible dates for inauguration of the renovated Yadadri temple is likely to be announced on Tuesday by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao after a final review of the arrangements and completion of works of the temple.



The Chief Minister had consulted Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy on the auspicious time and dates. The State Government is waiting for confirmation of the President of India and Prime Minister before announcing the final date. In all probability, it would be only during the last week of November or the first week of December.

KCR is also planning to announce the setting up of a Spiritual University and other higher educational institutions on the lines of Tirumala-Tirupati Devasthanams which developed the education system in various fields, including Vedas which also includes research programmes.

Officials said that the main temple works were almost complete and the works at bus bay, queue lines, choultries and vehicle parking were nearing completion. Gold plating of the doors of the main temple is also almost over. During his visit, the CM will inspect Kalyana Katta at downhill, Lakshmi Pushkarini, Ring Road, Presidential Suite, Devotees Deeksha pandal, halls for free food among other facilities.