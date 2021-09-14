CM KCR to visit Yadadri shrine today

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Narasimha Swami temple in Yadadri on Tuesday to review the progress of work taken up for its renovation and improveing amenities for devotees in future.

KCR is planning to inaugurate the shrine by October-end. He has already invited Prime minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the event during his recent Delhi visit.

Officials said that the CM will visit the temple and enquire about the work which includes construction of 'dharma satams', queue complex, escalators, ornamental elevation, land scaling, pushkarini, 'Kalyan Katta', car parking, road network.

In June this year, the CM had visited and instructed authorities to complete the work at the earliest. After reviewing the progress, he is likely to announce a tentative schedule for the inauguration of the renovated temple. The government has taken up the renovation at a cost of more than Rs 1,500 crore in 2016. Due to the Corona pandemic, the work was moving at a snail's pace for the last two years.