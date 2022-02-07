CM KCR to visit Yadadri today

The Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Yadadri today. The CM's visit to Yadadri comes in the wake of decline in COVID-19 cases.



The Chief Minister will visit Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri to inspect the temple renovation works. He will discuss with the officials on the conduct of Sudarshana Yagam and other arrangements including the temple cleansing as the works are nearing completion.



It is already known that a week-long ceremony has been planned for temple opening from March 22 to 28.



Dignitaries from political, administrative, executive, business, religious and other fields as well as scores of devotees from various walks of life are expected to throng the temple town during the reopening ceremony.

Accordingly, the officials have been asked to make necessary arrangements.