Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM KCR visits Vemulawada temple, offers prayers

CM KCR visits Vemulawada temple, offers prayers
Slide 1 of 2
CM KCR visits Vemulawada temple, offers prayers
Slide 2 of 2

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday visited Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada along with his family. The temple priest welcomed Rao with 'Purnakumbam'.

Later, the chief minister will reach Telangana Bhavan at Teegalaguttapalli in Karimnagar. After having lunch, he will proceed to Hyderabad at 3 pm. Ministers Eatala Rajendar, Koppula Eshwar, Indrakaran Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar accompanied him.

Before visiting the temple, the chief minister performed pooja at Tungallapalli bridge over the Manair river and inspected the backwater of the Mid-Manair dam. The Chief Minister is not taking part in the programmes officially as the election code is in place.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time30 Dec 2019 8:24 AM GMT

Ajit Pawar bounces back as Maharashtra Deputy CM for record 4th time

PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative
PM Modi Launches CAA Outreach Initiative
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships
Navy Bans Use Of Smart Phones, Facebook At Bases, On Board Ships
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state today
Telangana government to announce new chief secretary of state...
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East
TS, AP should stand by Telugus in North-East


Top