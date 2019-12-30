CM KCR visits Vemulawada temple, offers prayers

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday visited Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada along with his family. The temple priest welcomed Rao with 'Purnakumbam'.

Later, the chief minister will reach Telangana Bhavan at Teegalaguttapalli in Karimnagar. After having lunch, he will proceed to Hyderabad at 3 pm. Ministers Eatala Rajendar, Koppula Eshwar, Indrakaran Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar accompanied him.

Before visiting the temple, the chief minister performed pooja at Tungallapalli bridge over the Manair river and inspected the backwater of the Mid-Manair dam. The Chief Minister is not taking part in the programmes officially as the election code is in place.