CM KCR worried only about vote bank politics: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday claimed that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is worried only about his vote bank politics and doing nothing for welfare of OBC sections in Telangana.

Addressing a meeting of BJP OBC Morcha, he said KCR had failed to include many communities in the OBC list.

The meeting was attended by representatives of the communities who were listed in the State OBC list, but not figured in the Central OBC list. The Karimnagar MP said many communities failed to get due recognition and assured to include them in the OBC list.

Terming Telangana is not a private property of TRS chief, he said,

there are many problems faced by OBCs in Telangana. The situation of wandering communities remained pathetic. The BJP would not give religious-based reservations and referred to the TRS playing with reservations clubbing them with religion-based reservations.

Bandi said the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working for welfare of all sections. He recalled how the Centre had introduced reservations for the poor among the forward castes. "CM KCR has deprived the forward communities of their due by not implementing the reservations provided by the Modi's government.

"CM KCR thinks nothing more than seats and votes and does not bother about the welfare of the wandering communites, BCs and the poor. Besdies, KCR has never discussed any issue related to them during his meeting with the PM," he stated.

Bandi said on the other hand Modi had created legal sanctity to the National BC Commission. He promised to take representatives of the BC communities to Delhi for sorting out their problems.

Taking a dig at CM statements for the need to rewrite the Constitution, the BJP chief said KCR wanted to write Kalvakuntla Constitution without reservations "Thinking himself a greater intellectual than Dr B R Ambedkar". He asked the TRS chief to spell out the source of funds promised.