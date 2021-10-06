CM KCR's Dasara gift to SCCL workers

As a Dasara gift, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced 29 per cent profit share for Singareni Collieries Company Lid (SCCL) workers this year. It was one per cent more than the last year's 28 per cent.

The CM instructed SCCL CMD Sridhar to pay the profit share to workers before the festival this month. He reiterated that the government was committed to the welfare of the Singareni workers. KCR asserted that Singareni should expand it activities — besides digging of coal — in excavation of iron ore, sand and lime stone.

He positively responded to the request made by Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar that retired Singareni employees and workers are getting less than Rs 2,000 pension a month from the Centre and that the State government should provide some help. The CM instructed officials to prepare reports on how the government can help the retired staff and workers.

