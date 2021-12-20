CM KCR's Wanaparthy visit on Dec 23 deferred

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit to Wanaparthy has been deferred, said a statement from Minister Niranjan Reddy's office on Monday. The CM is scheduled to visit Wanaparthy on December 23.

The Chief Minister's visit has been deferred in the wake of the agriculture Minister Niranjan Reddy's visit to Delhi in protest to the anti-farmer policies of the centre. Niranjan Reddy was accompanied by Civil Suppllies minister Gangula Kamalakar, Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Jagadish Reddy, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay, Roads and Buildings minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy and MPs.

The statement also reads that an update on Chief Minister's visit to districts will be announced soon.

During his visit to districts, the CM will meet important leaders from the district and give them a road map to prepare for the assembly elections in 2023. The tour was supposed to start on December 19 but was postponed to December 23 due to various reasons. However, the updated schedule was again postponed due to the protests called by the TRS party