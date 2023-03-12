CM KCR’s wife Shobha admitted in AIG hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's wife Shobha was rushed to the AIG Hospital in Gachibowli after she experienced mild illness on Sunday afternoon. KCR accompanied her, and she is currently receiving treatment from medical professionals. However, the details of her illness have not been disclosed yet.



According to the sources, all family members have visited the hospital to inquire about her health, showing concern and support for Shobha.

Earlier, MLC K Kavitha met with CM KCR along with Ministers KT Rama Rao and Harish Rao at Pragathi Bhavan. The discussion focused on the ongoing investigation in the ED probe, including Kavitha's attendance on March 16. Soon after the meeting, Shobha fell ill, it is learnt.