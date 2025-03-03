CM launches projects worth Rs 879.8 crore

Wanaparthy: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday laid the foundation for several development projects at the Government Junior College in the district headquarters, which would be executed under the supervision of the panchayatiraj department.

The projects initiated include ₹40-crore BT in Wanaparthy district and mandals;₹510-crore construction of a new government hospital building;₹22-crore IT Tower building; ₹47.5 crore for buildings for ZPHS and government junior college; ₹200-crore Young India Integrated Residential School;₹11.20-crore 30-bed hospital in Pebbair; ₹1.5-crore tourism development of Srirangapur temple; ₹35-crore CRR road works; ₹12.60-crore development of tribal hostels in the Wanaparthy constituency.

Additionally, the CM inaugurated the comprehensive survey work for the Kasimnagar Lift Irrigation Scheme.

Those who accompanied Reddy included Nagar Kurnool MP Dr Mallu Ravi, district in-charge and Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha, Excise & Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Wanaparthy MLA Thudi Megha Reddy, State Planning Board vice-chairman Dr. G Chinna Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, collector Adarsh Surabhi, and senior officials from various State departments.