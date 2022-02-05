CM playing role of maternal uncle to brides: Bhupal Reddy

Nalgonda: MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is playing the role of a maternal uncle to poor brides in the State and providing inancial aid of Rs 1 lakh at the time of marriage to them.

He distributed cheques worth Rs 4. 24 crore to 424 beneficiaries under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes at an event held at his camp office in Nalgonda.

Speaking on this occasion, he said CM KCR has been providing aid to women in different forms to overcome the plights they face in society.

The MLA listed out various schemes being implemented in the interest of women in the State. He reiterated that CM KCR is committed to the development of Nalgonda town in all aspects and Nalgonda Urban Development Authority( NUDA) was established in this connection.

Expansion of roads and junctions is under process as a part of beautification of the town, he added.

Nalgonda Municipal Chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy, Vice- Chairman Abbagoni Ramesh Goud , Kangal MPP Karim Pasha, TRS State secretary Niranjan Vali and others were present on the occasion.