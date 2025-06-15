CM presents Gaddar film awards

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy presented the first Telangana Gaddar Film Awards at a glittering function attended by a galaxy of movie stars and folk artistes at Hitex here on Saturday. In the presence of a constellation of stars, both veterans and newcomers, from the tinsel town; the 2024 awards were presented for top performances in various categories. Besides, several artistes were recognized for their contribution in various disciplines.

Actor Allu Arjun was presented the Best Leading Actor award for his titular role in Pushpa-2 by the Chief Minister in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and TGFDC chairman Dil Raju.

The NTR National Film Award was presented to Nandamuri Balakrishna, while Mani Ratnam was given the Paidi Jairaj Film Award. Nivetha Thomas was honoured with Best Actress for Chinna Katha Kadu, while Nag Ashwin was named Best Director for Kalki 2898 AD.

The Chief Minister also presented the Best Feature Film award to Kalki 2898 AD, while the Second Best Film award went to Pottel. Lucky Bhaskar got the Third Best Film of the year. Razakar received the Best Feature Film in the historical fiction category.