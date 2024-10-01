CM Revanth air dashes to Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday night flew to Delhi after the Congress party high command summoned him to take stock of the State’s political situation.

According to sources, he will be meeting party general secretary KC Venugopal and explain the political development in wake of controversy related to demolition of houses by HYDRA in the Musi river front area and allegations being made by BRS.

Revanth Reddy will also be meeting other leaders, including AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge to enquire about his health. He left Hyderabad at around 8 pm on Monday.