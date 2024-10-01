  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth air dashes to Delhi

CM Revanth air dashes to Delhi
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday night flew to Delhi after the Congress party high command summoned him to take stock of the...

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday night flew to Delhi after the Congress party high command summoned him to take stock of the State’s political situation.

According to sources, he will be meeting party general secretary KC Venugopal and explain the political development in wake of controversy related to demolition of houses by HYDRA in the Musi river front area and allegations being made by BRS.

Revanth Reddy will also be meeting other leaders, including AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge to enquire about his health. He left Hyderabad at around 8 pm on Monday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick