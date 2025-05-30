CM Revanth all set to unwrap Formation Day gifts on June 2

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to announce “June 2” gifts on the Telangana Formation Day to benefit a few sections of the Telangana society. Apart from launching the prestigious Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme on the State Formation Day, the CM will announce some important decisions on long pending demands of the government employees, new job recruitments and the welfare of the families of the Telangana martyrs.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikaramarka is holding regular meetings with the District Collectors to make arrangements for the distribution of certificates to the beneficiaries under Rajiv Yuva Vikasam on June 2. The identification of the beneficiaries was in the final stage.

The Sub Committee on government employees demands conducted a series of meetings with the representatives of the employees unions and the crucial meeting called on June 1 will take some important decisions on the release of DAs and pending arrears. Based on the outcome of the meeting, the CM will announce sops to the government employees as a gift on State Formation Day.

Sources said that the CM was also planning to distribute financial benefit to the families of the Telangana martyrs, veteran folk artistes and writers who contributed their services during the first and second phase of Telangana movements. The CM will also convene a special meeting with his cabinet colleagues on June 1 in the State Secretariat. The outcome of the meeting will definitely draw the attention as Revanth Reddy is keen to take some important decisions to benefit the farming community and poorer sections.