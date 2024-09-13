CM Revanth asks DGP to take stringent action on law breakers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday asked the DGP to take stringent action against those who were creating law and order problem.

The Chief Minister talked to DGP on Friday. The Chief Minister said that the government will not tolerate political conspiracies. He alleged that the BRS was trying to disturb the law and order situation and destroying the brand image of Hyderabad.

After the instructions from the Chief Minister, DGP Jitender on Friday convened a meeting with the three commissioners of the city and said that there will be no compromise on the law and order in the state.

In the wake of political developments in the city, the DGP held a conference with commissioners of police Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

The Director General of Police stressed that There should not be any compromise on law and order Situation in Tri Commissionerates of Hyderabad. Anyone trying to disturb peace and Law and order should be dealt strictly as per law. There shall be Zero Tolerance against people trying to disturb the situation in Hyderabad and Telangana.

DGP appealed all people not take law in their hand. Image of Telangana police be protected in all circumstances.