CM Revanth asks officials provide better medical care to injured in Karachi Bakery fire case

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the fire incident in the Karachi Bakery Godown in Hyderabad today.

The Chief Minister asked the concerned authorities to provide better medical treatment to the 15 injured workers in this accident.

Officials told the CM that most of the injured were workers are from Uttar Pradesh. Eight of the injured have been shifted to Kanchan Bagh DRDO Hospital. Revanth directed Secretary to Medical and Health Department to provide better medical facilities.