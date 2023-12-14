  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth asks officials provide better medical care to injured in Karachi Bakery fire case

TPCC President A Revanth Reddy
x

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy (File Photo)

Highlights

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the fire incident in the Karachi Bakery Godown in Hyderabad today.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the fire incident in the Karachi Bakery Godown in Hyderabad today.

The Chief Minister asked the concerned authorities to provide better medical treatment to the 15 injured workers in this accident.

Officials told the CM that most of the injured were workers are from Uttar Pradesh. Eight of the injured have been shifted to Kanchan Bagh DRDO Hospital. Revanth directed Secretary to Medical and Health Department to provide better medical facilities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X