Fatima Sana named skipper for Pakistan's second ODI against New Zealand as Nida Dar ruled out
MP: Congress holds legislature party meeting in Kamal Nath's absence
Recruitment for first all-women battalion in UP Police to begin soon
LS security breach: Karnataka Youth Congress stages protest, demands arrest of BJP MP
CM Revanth asks officials provide better medical care to injured in Karachi Bakery fire case
10 injured after gas cylinder explodes in a bakery at Gaganpahad
Karimnagar will be at forefront of development said Ponnam Prabhakar
Nalgonda now has no representative in Parliament
Daily Forex Rates (14-12-2023)
Rangareddy: Govt Junior College paints a sorry picture
Chief minister A Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the fire incident in the Karachi Bakery Godown in Hyderabad today.
The Chief Minister asked the concerned authorities to provide better medical treatment to the 15 injured workers in this accident.
Officials told the CM that most of the injured were workers are from Uttar Pradesh. Eight of the injured have been shifted to Kanchan Bagh DRDO Hospital. Revanth directed Secretary to Medical and Health Department to provide better medical facilities.
