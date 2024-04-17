CM Revanth extends Rama Navami greetings

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami that falls on Wednesday. The CM prayed to Lord Sita Ramachandra Swamy of Bhadrachalam that all the people of the country should live happily with the blessings of Lord Rama.
The CM directed the officials to organise Sri Rama Navami celebrations on a grand. Revanth Reddy asked the officials to make necessary arrangements in Bhadrachalam temple and to ensure no inconvenience to the visiting devotees during the festivities.
