CM Revanth extends Sri Rama Navami greetings

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended greetings to the people of Telangana on the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami this Friday. He prayed that the blessings of Bhadradri Sita and Lord Rama bring happiness and prosperity to all citizens.

The government has prepared a comprehensive master plan for the holistic development of the Bhadradri Rama Temple, allocating a significant Rs 351 crore for the project. Revanth Reddy emphasised that the festivities should be celebrated on a grand scale to showcase the spiritual significance of the temple to the entire nation. He directed authorities to ensure foolproof arrangements, preventing any inconvenience to devotees during the celebrations.

These initiatives reflect the commitment of the state to preserving heritage while providing modern amenities for pilgrims visiting the historic site during this important religious period for the community.