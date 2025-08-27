Live
CM Revanth pats Chikitha on winning gold medal
Highlights
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has congratulated Chikitha Taniparthi on winning the gold medal at the World Youth Archery Championships in Canada.
Hailing from Sultanpur village in Peddapalli district, 20-year-old Chikitha Taniparthi became the first Indian compound archer to win the women’s under-21 individual title at the World Youth Archery Championships. Chikitha clinched the Under-21 Archery title by defeating Park Yerin of Korea in the finals.
