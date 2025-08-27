  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM Revanth pats Chikitha on winning gold medal

CM Revanth pats Chikitha on winning gold medal
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has congratulated Chikitha Taniparthi on winning the gold medal at the World Youth Archery Championships in...

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has congratulated Chikitha Taniparthi on winning the gold medal at the World Youth Archery Championships in Canada.

Hailing from Sultanpur village in Peddapalli district, 20-year-old Chikitha Taniparthi became the first Indian compound archer to win the women’s under-21 individual title at the World Youth Archery Championships. Chikitha clinched the Under-21 Archery title by defeating Park Yerin of Korea in the finals.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick