CM Revanth prods farm babus to assess crop losses

Hyderabad: In the wake of reports of crop damage in four lakh acres, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday asked the Agriculture Department officials to conduct a field survey and collect details of crop loss. He announced the ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh increased to 5 lakh to each family of the deceased in heavy rain and floods.

The CM also increased the compensation for each milch cattle loss to Rs 50,000 from Rs 30,000, and for goats and sheep, the government will provide Rs 5,000 as against Rs 3,000. He directed officials to enumerate the crop loss.

Officials briefed the CM that the preliminary estimates of crop damage were 1.5 lakh acres. As the government previously released compensation for crop losses in Kamareddy immediately, Reddy instructed officials to make arrangements on the same lines to disburse the compensation to the flood-affected farmers. Arrangements are being made for the visit of the Central teams to enumerate crop damage.

The CM directed officials to allot Indiramma houses to those who lost their shelter. He asked the Chief Secretary to write a letter requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the flood-affected areas, mainly damage to railway lines and roads, breaches of water bodies, collapse of electricity poles, and other property in the State.

He ordered officials that no untoward incident should take place anywhere in Hyderabad and other municipal corporations. He advised officials to be on high alert in supply of electricity and water, traffic management, and sanitation.

Reddy asked police officers to monitor vehicular traffic closely and the Transco staff to address power outages and supply problems immediately. He advised the civic authorities to shift people living in low-lying areas to relief camps.

The CM ordered officials to identify daily labourers who are staying home during heavy rain and distribute rice, pulses, and other essential commodities.

Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Sridhar Babu, adviser to Chief Minister Vem Narender Reddy, MLA Danam Nagender, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, CS Santhi Kumari, DGP Jitender, and senior officers of all departments were present.