CM Revanth Reddy Advocates Soft Skills Training in Schools

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to enhance the quality of education in government schools and gurukuls by incorporating soft skills training for students. During his visit to Kanha Shanti Vanam in Nandigama Mandal, Rangareddy district, the Chief Minister reviewed the soft skills being taught to children and students at the facility.

Impressed by activities such as identifying colors blindfolded and reading words, the Chief Minister appreciated the students’ efforts. He emphasized the importance of equipping students with both quality education and essential life skills to prepare them for the future.

Visit to Kanha Shanti Vanam

CM Revanth Reddy was warmly welcomed by Kamlesh Patel (Daaji), President of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Global Guide of Heartfulness. Daaji personally guided the Chief Minister through Kanha Shanti Vanam, showcasing various initiatives like the Tree Conservation Center, which focuses on the development and nurturing of plant species.

The Chief Minister also visited the Rainforest area and Meditation Hall within the premises. As a mark of his visit, he planted a sapling in the Shanti Vanam grounds.

Dignitaries who attended

The event was attended by CM’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, government advisor Srinivasaraju, MLAs Veerlapalli Shankar and Kale Yadayya, along with senior officials.



































