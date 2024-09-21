CM Revanth Reddy Announces Festive Bonus for Singareni Workers

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy delivered good news for Singareni workers by announcing a substantial bonus based on the company’s production and profits from the previous year. Each permanent worker will receive ₹1.90 lakh, while contract workers will be paid ₹5,000 as a bonus.

Highlighting the pivotal role of Singareni workers in the Telangana movement, the Chief Minister acknowledged their significant contributions to the state’s success, particularly in driving the movement to its peak.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka provided further details on the company’s expansion and profits. Singareni generated a total income of ₹4,701 crore in the 2023-24 financial year. Of this, ₹2,289 crore was allocated for the company’s expansion and investments, while ₹2,412 crore remained. A third of this, ₹796 crore, has been declared as a bonus for the workers.

Singareni currently employs 41,387 permanent workers, each of whom will receive ₹1.90 lakh as a bonus. Last year, the bonus amounted to ₹1.70 lakh, meaning workers will receive an additional ₹20,000 this year.

For the first time in Singareni’s history, contract workers are also being paid a bonus. Around 25,000 contract workers will receive ₹5,000 each.

The government has also decided to make investments in line with the future needs of Singareni. This includes expanding solar power production to 1,000 MW, building a 500 MW pumped storage plant in Ramagundam, and setting up additional thermal power plants, including a 1x800 MW unit in Jaipur and another 1x800 MW unit under TS Genco in Ramagundam. Additionally, a 2,400 MW supercritical thermal power plant will be set up in Odisha's Naini Block.

Apart from this, the welfare of Singareni families is also being prioritized, with plans for the construction of schools and a multi-specialty hospital in Hyderabad.