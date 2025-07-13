CM Revanth Reddy attends Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu, offers silk robes

CM Revanth Reddy joined the festivities at the Ujjaini Mahankali Bonala Jatara in Secunderabad, where he offered silk robes to the goddess and participated in special pujas. Following the rituals, the CM received blessings from the temple priests. He was accompanied by Ministers Konda Surekha, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and Ponnam Prabhakar, and during his visit, he prayed for the well-being of all residents in the state.

The Mahankali Bonalu Jatara is currently in full swing, with six queues established at the temple to manage the large influx of devotees wishing to have darshan of the goddess without any issues. Today marks the Bonalu and Fruit Cart procession, while the Goddess procession is set to take place on the 14th, featuring Rangam, Potharajula Gav, and Ambari. Authorities have implemented stringent security measures to ensure the safety of all attendees in the vicinity of the temple.