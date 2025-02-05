CM Revanth Reddy Awards Rs. 1 Crore to Trisha Gongadi for her Stellar Performance in Women's U-19 World Cup

In recognition of her exceptional performance in the Women’s Under-19 World Cup, where she was named the ‘Player of the Tournament,’ Trisha Gongadi has been awarded a cash prize of Rs. 1 crore by Telangana Chief Minister, K. Revanth Reddy. Trisha played a pivotal role in Team India's victory at the tournament, held in Malaysia.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Trisha for her remarkable achievement and commended her contributions to the team’s success. On this occasion, Trisha, along with her family, paid a courtesy visit to CM Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills. The Chief Minister wished Trisha continued success and urged her to bring more laurels to India in future international tournaments.

Along with the award for Trisha, CM Revanth Reddy also announced financial rewards for other notable individuals associated with the Women’s U-19 World Cup victory. Dhriti Kesar, another member of the team hailing from Telangana, will receive a cash prize of Rs. 10 lakh. The team's head coach, Nausheen Al Khadir, and trainer, Shalini, will also be awarded Rs. 10 lakh each for their contributions.

The event was attended by various dignitaries, including Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, CM advisor V. Narender Reddy, several Members of Parliament, MLAs, Telangana Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, Telangana State Sports Authority Chairman Shiv Sena Reddy, and other prominent figures.

This gesture by the Chief Minister highlights the state's strong commitment to supporting sports talent and encourages young athletes to achieve greater heights in their respective fields.