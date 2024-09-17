CM Revanth Reddy Becomes the First to Visit Maha Ganesh Visarjan Site

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy made history today by becoming the first Chief Minister to visit the site designated for the immersion of Mahaganapati. His visit underscores the significance of the occasion and the importance of ensuring a smooth and orderly visarjan process.

During his visit, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally inspected the arrangements and engaged with the devotees to understand their concerns and needs. His presence at the site not only highlighted the government's commitment to the event but also provided a platform for him to assess the preparations in real time.



Accompanying the Chief Minister was Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand, who has been actively overseeing the security and logistical arrangements for the event. Anand’s effective supervision ensures that all aspects of the visarjan are being managed efficiently and safely.



The Chief Minister’s visit reflects the government’s dedication to maintaining public order and facilitating a successful visarjan, while also honouring the traditions and sentiments of the devotees.

