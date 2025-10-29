CM Revanth Reddy calls for vigilance amid cyclone Montha effect on Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has urged officials to maintain a high level of vigilance in response to the rains affecting the state, attributed to Cyclone Montha. During a review meeting on Wednesday, he emphasised the necessity of implementing protective measures at paddy and cotton procurement centres.

The districts of Khammam, Warangal, and Nalgonda have been identified as the most severely impacted regions. In light of halted train services, the Chief Minister recommended alternative arrangements for affected passengers. He instructed various departments—including Revenue, Electricity, Panchayat Raj, Roads and Buildings, Medical and Health, Police, the Fire Department, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)—to collaborate effectively.

In Hyderabad, the Chief Minister urged the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the SDRF, and Fire Department personnel to respond promptly to public requests. He ordered the evacuation of residents from low-lying areas at risk of flooding and requested continual monitoring of water levels in tanks and reservoirs.

Additionally, CM Reddy proposed imposing a ban on traffic on waterlogged roads and causeways. He highlighted the importance of sanitation and mosquito control measures to prevent health issues, urging the Medical Department to prepare necessary medications and establish medical camps.

He advised irrigation officials to monitor the water levels in reservoirs, ponds, and other bodies of water, ensuring timely communication with collectors and field staff about water release. To mitigate flooding impacts, he directed the advance preparation of sandbags at full ponds and reservoirs, and called for traffic restrictions on low-level bridges and causeways in affected areas, with police and revenue officials positioned to manage access.