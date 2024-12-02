CM Revanth Reddy Clarifies on Rs. 31,000 Crore Crop Loan Issue

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed concerns surrounding the reported Rs. 31,000 crore crop loans in the state. He clarified that the figure includes long-term loans due to erroneous data provided by banks.

“The banks combined the details of long-term loans along with crop loans, leading to the inflated figure of Rs. 31,000 crore,” the Chief Minister explained. This statement comes amidst ongoing debates regarding the state’s agricultural loan burden and measures to address farmer debt.

Revanth Reddy expressed the importance of rectifying these discrepancies to present accurate data. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting farmers and resolving issues stemming from such misreporting. The clarification aims to assure farmers that the government is aware of the challenges they face and is working towards providing them with relief.

Further discussions are expected between the state government and financial institutions to streamline the data and ensure transparency in loan classifications.