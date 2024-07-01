CM Revanth Reddy congratulates new SBI Chairman

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed delight over the appointment of Challa Srinivasulu Setty as the new chairman of State Bank of India (SBI).

The Chief Minister said it was a happy occasion that Srinivasulu, who hails from Jogulamba Gadwal

district, reached the highest position of the chairman of SBI.

The CM congratulated the new SBI chairman on behalf of Telangana State on being selected as the head of India's largest public sector bank.

CM Revanth Reddy wished Srinivasulu to achieve many accolades during his stint as SBI chairman in the future.