Live
- HLC modernisation neglected for 2 decades
- Curtain falls on British-era laws
- Fulfil promises given to farmers, Cong demands
- BRS to move SC against new three criminal Acts
- YSRCP weakening in Nellore dist with more exits
- Stage set for NTR Bharosa pension distribution
- Parliament set to witness stormy debate
- Ramco cements conducts medical camp
- BRS yet to clear air on Maha polls; party workers in a bind
- Bapatla: Awareness programme held on newly enacted laws
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy congratulates new SBI Chairman
Highlights
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed delight over the appointment of Challa Srinivasulu Setty as the new chairman of State Bank of India (SBI).
Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday expressed delight over the appointment of Challa Srinivasulu Setty as the new chairman of State Bank of India (SBI).
The Chief Minister said it was a happy occasion that Srinivasulu, who hails from Jogulamba Gadwal
district, reached the highest position of the chairman of SBI.
The CM congratulated the new SBI chairman on behalf of Telangana State on being selected as the head of India's largest public sector bank.
CM Revanth Reddy wished Srinivasulu to achieve many accolades during his stint as SBI chairman in the future.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS