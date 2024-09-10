CM Revanth Reddy Directs Acceleration of Green Pharma City Development

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to expedite the development of the Green Pharma City on the outskirts of Hyderabad, ensuring it becomes a pollution-free zone. During a review meeting at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Secretariat with IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari, and other senior officials, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the project as a model for sustainable industrial growth.

Located in the Mucherla area of Ranga Reddy and Mahbubnagar districts, Green Pharma City will be designed with the latest global technology to ensure an eco-friendly and pollution-free environment. The Chief Minister directed that landowners who lost their land to the project should be made partners in its development, and necessary plans should be drawn up to facilitate this.

Revanth Reddy also called for swift action in constructing essential infrastructure such as roads, drinking water supply, electricity, and drainage systems. He urged officials to plan for future needs and develop robust infrastructure accordingly.

He highlighted that renowned pharma companies are already showing interest in investing in the Green Pharma City, and consultations with these companies will take place soon. The city aims to be a one-stop hub for pharmaceutical, biotech, and life sciences companies.

Key sectors within the city will include antibiotic production, fermentation products, synthetic drugs, chemicals, vitamins, vaccines, drug formulations, nutraceuticals, herbal medicines, and cosmetics. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of research and development, announcing plans for a specialized university to focus on healthcare, pharma education, and skill development, further boosting employment opportunities in these sectors.