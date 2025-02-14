CM Revanth Reddy Directs Officials to Expedite Young India Integrated Residential Schools Project

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has instructed education department officials to ensure the timely completion of the Young India Integrated Residential Schools project across all assembly constituencies. He emphasized the need for proper planning to meet the stipulated deadlines.

During a review meeting with senior education officials, the Chief Minister assessed the progress of land acquisition and other necessary works for the schools.

Accelerated Approvals and Site Suitability

Revanth Reddy directed officials to fast-track permissions and infrastructure work in constituencies where land allocation is complete. He stressed the importance of evaluating whether the proposed sites are suitable for residential schools and instructed authorities to identify alternative locations where necessary.

District Collectors to Expedite Land Acquisition

The Chief Minister ordered district collectors to personally visit sites, finalize land acquisition, and submit a report within a week. In constituencies where land has already been secured, construction must begin immediately. The target is to complete 100% of the infrastructure work in 105 constituencies within two years.

Development of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University

Revanth Reddy also affirmed the government’s commitment to funding the development of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University. He emphasized the need to establish high-quality infrastructure that meets future academic and institutional requirements.

The Telangana government’s focus on integrated residential education is part of its broader commitment to improving educational facilities across the state.