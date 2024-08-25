CM Revanth Reddy Discusses with Leaders about Waqf Act Changes

Chief Minister K. Revanth Reddy met with important leaders at his home in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. The meeting included Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, Chairman of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

They talked about their opinions on proposed changes to the Waqf Act. Fahim Qureshi, Chairman of TMRIES, was also at the meeting.

The leaders discussed how the amendments to the Waqf Act might affect the community, showing the government's effort to get feedback from key people on important issues.