Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Ensures Full Support for Foxconn's Expansion in Telangana
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured that the Telangana government would provide all necessary infrastructure and support to companies willing to invest in the state.
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy assured that the Telangana government would provide all necessary infrastructure and support to companies willing to invest in the state. He made this clear during a visit to Foxconn's (FIT KK Park) facility at Kongara Kalan, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, alongside IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.
During the visit, CM Revanth Reddy held discussions with Foxconn representatives regarding the progress of Foxconn Interconnect Technology Kongara Kalan Park and other key matters. He also connected with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu via video conference, offering full cooperation in providing the necessary infrastructure to the company for its expansion.
CM Reddy urged Foxconn to expand its operations across more sectors in Telangana, particularly focusing on investments in electric vehicles (EV) and lithium battery manufacturing. He highlighted the state’s favorable environment for business growth and emphasized the government's commitment to providing continued support.
Senior officials from Telangana's IT department, along with MLC Patnam Mahender R