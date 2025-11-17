CM Revanth Reddy express shock bus accident involving Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed his shock at the tragic bus accident involving Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia. The incident occurred while the pilgrims were journeying from Mecca to Medina, with reports suggesting that some individuals from Hyderabad may have been on board.

In response to the unfolding situation, the Chief Minister promptly instructed the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police to gather comprehensive details regarding the accident and to ascertain how many individuals from Telangana were affected. He advised them to establish communication with officials from the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Saudi Embassy, emphasising the need for immediate relief measures if required.

Following the Chief Minister's directives, Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao alerted Coordination Secretary Gaurav Uppal in Delhi, instructing him to swiftly ascertain the number of individuals from Telangana involved in the accident and to report back promptly.

To facilitate coordination and response efforts, a control room has been established in the Secretariat.