CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Deep Condolences Over the Passing of B. Vijayabharathi

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of B. Vijayabharathi, the wife of the late civil rights leader and prominent writer Bojja Tarakam. In his message, the Chief Minister conveyed heartfelt sympathies to her family.

Vijayabharathi, the daughter of the renowned writer Boyi Bhimanna and the mother of IAS officer Rahul Bojja, had an illustrious career as the Deputy Director of the Telugu Academy. During her tenure, she played a crucial role in bringing out the Prachina Sahitya Kosham (Encyclopedia of Ancient Literature) and Adhunika Sahitya Kosham (Encyclopedia of Modern Literature), which enriched Telugu literature.



Acknowledging her immense contribution to the literary field, CM Revanth Reddy paid tribute to her legacy and extended his deepest condolences to her family members during this difficult time.

